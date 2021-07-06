Column: Generation Z says government is letting them down

A national study that checked in with Generation Z one year into the COVID-19 pandemic suggests the U.S. government has work to do to gain their trust.

According to findings from "The New Normal," a nationwide February 2021 study conducted by Springtide Research Institute, majorities of Gen Z disagree that the government has done its best to protect us (66 percent), that they've felt protected by the government during the pandemic (64 percent), and that the government has done a good job navigating the pandemic (65 percent). A strong majority (80 percent) disagree that they felt safe in public during the pandemic.

These findings have significant implications at a time when the government is ramping up efforts to reach a generation that accounts for a quarter of COVID cases yet has shown vaccine hesitancy, being called one of the "biggest barriers to mass immunity." More than half of the study's 2,500 participants (57 percent) agreed that it might be hard to trust others, including the government, because of how they handled the pandemic.

Most of the coverage on vaccine holdouts among Gen Z has focused on their lack of urgency due to their age. They are "invincible, young, and healthy," as one psychologist put it. However, Springtide's findings suggest that distrust toward the government may be the elephant in the room that isn't being addressed.