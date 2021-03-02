Column: Fully realizing our humanity

A few years ago, a student stopped by my office to talk about the paper she was writing for one of my courses. As often happens, we ended up talking about all sorts of other things as well.
One of the things that she wanted to talk about was a program called "Generations" that Campus Ministry was sponsoring at that time. It involved pairing up Augustana students with residents of extended care facilities. The Augie student would regularly visit the person she or he was paired up with and be there to celebrate birthdays and other special events. The student in my class was paired up with a person named "Margaret." I never knew what her last name was, though I assume that she had one.
The student in my class talked with great enthusiasm about learning to know Margaret and visiting her regularly. The student then added, "I thought that I was helping Margaret, but you’ll never believe how much she has helped me!!"
I said to the student that she had discovered the meaning of charity.
There is a certain sense in which we all need charity. This is not to say that we all need food stamps in order to put food on the table. Most of us do not. Charity, however, involves far more than that.
While helping those in need is an important part of charity, that is only part of what charity involves. Charity also involves treating others in a charitable manner. This is the aspect of charity that Martin Luther had in mind when in his commentary on the Eighth Commandment ("You shall not bear false witness against your neighbor") he said that we should speak well of our neighbors and "interpret everything they do in the best possible light."
In its fullest sense, charity is the experience of living in community and being treated with respect and dignity – or, if you prefer, being treated in a charitable manner. It is closely related to the Golden Rule: "Do unto others as you would have others do unto you." That is the aspect of charity that is crucial for all of us, the aspect of charity that we all need to experience if we are to fully realize our humanity.
Traditionally, virtues such as charity have been viewed as having both external and internal dimensions. The external dimension of the virtue of charity is that if we act in a charitable manner by treating other people with respect and dignity and respond to them with empathy and understanding, their lives will be enriched by the experience. That is what my student was doing for Margaret.
The internal dimension of charity is that when we treat other people with respect and dignity and respond to them with empathy and understanding, our own lives are enriched in the process, resulting in our more fully realizing our own humanity. That is what my student discovered when she spent time with Margaret and learned to know her.
A huge problem in our depersonalized society today is that we often fail to make these connections. We seldom learn to know our neighbors, other than just on a superficial level, particularly if they are members of other generations. We are oblivious to their hopes and dreams, their fears and anxieties.
We tend to lump other people together in various depersonalized groups – senior citizens, teenagers, labor, management, Democrats, Republicans, and other assorted groups we treat with indifference (or, in some cases, hostility.) We fail to recognize the humanity of other people – the fact that they, like we, have times of joy and times of sorrow, times of success and times of failure, times of hope and times of despair. And by failing to do this, we diminish our own humanity.
We can do better than that. We must do better than that. Treating other people with respect and dignity and with empathy and understanding is a win-win situation for everyone involved, just as my student discovered when she spent time with Margaret and learned to know her.
Dan Lee, a regular columnist, is the Marian Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana College; danlee@augustana.edu.