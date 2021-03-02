Column: Fully realizing our humanity

A few years ago, a student stopped by my office to talk about the paper she was writing for one of my courses. As often happens, we ended up talking about all sorts of other things as well.

One of the things that she wanted to talk about was a program called "Generations" that Campus Ministry was sponsoring at that time. It involved pairing up Augustana students with residents of extended care facilities. The Augie student would regularly visit the person she or he was paired up with and be there to celebrate birthdays and other special events. The student in my class was paired up with a person named "Margaret." I never knew what her last name was, though I assume that she had one.

The student in my class talked with great enthusiasm about learning to know Margaret and visiting her regularly. The student then added, "I thought that I was helping Margaret, but you’ll never believe how much she has helped me!!"

I said to the student that she had discovered the meaning of charity.

There is a certain sense in which we all need charity. This is not to say that we all need food stamps in order to put food on the table. Most of us do not. Charity, however, involves far more than that.