Column: From worst to first

This arrangement drives up health care costs with little or no clinical improvement to show for it. Of course, when physicians and hospitals are rewarded for doing more (rather than doing better), that's exactly what they do. They buy and advertise multimillion-dollar surgical robots that barely move the needle on patient outcomes, and they recommend pricy treatments that often prove ineffective. In fact, a study found one in four health care dollars is wasted.

In contrast to fee-for-service, some of the nation's highest-ranking health care providers rely on an alternative reimbursement model called "capitation." From the Latin caput, meaning "head," capitation refers to a "per-head fee." In practical terms, it works like this: A payer (insurance company or self-funded business) gives a group of doctors and hospitals a fixed, annual, per-patient sum, paid upfront for all health care services rendered each year.

At Kaiser Permanente, a large health care system where I served as a CEO for 18 years, capitation helped our clinicians curb wasteful spending, lower medical costs and achieve the nation's No. 1 quality rating from both the National Committee for Quality Assurance and Medicare. When physicians have incentives to do better (rather than do more), that's what they do. They achieve higher rates of medical prevention, reduce complications from chronic disease and commit fewer medical errors.