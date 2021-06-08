Column: Fixing the problem at the top

But without "qualified immunity" his exercise of discretion as to each of the listed four elements, is subject to second-guessing, or de novo review by jurors — every time the officer exercises his discretion. To put it bluntly, without "qualified immunity" police officers will be sued every time they exercise their discretion.

But if you are a policeman, why would you intervene in a situation where you might be required to exercise your discretion and use deadly force, if you know that if you act, you may lose home, savings and reputation?

Without "qualified immunity" it is open season for suits against police officers — even those who did everything perfectly. Whether the officer's use of force was "reasonable" or "necessary" is always a jury question, as is the question, "did the officer take account of all relevant circumstances?"

Years ago, when I was in basic training, a drill sergeant told us that a leader does not ask his men to do things he is unwilling to do himself.

In 1951, the "11 Principles of Leadership" were first published in an Army Field Manual. Here are a few germane excerpts:

Leaders ... are willing to do what they require of their people.

Leaders share hardships with their people.