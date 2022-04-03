Column: Finding peace in the storms

I remember chuckling when my daughter once said, "I believe in the hedgehog, I think there will be six more weeks of winter." Why her thinking a hedgehog could predict the weather should sound any more ludicrous than people thinking a groundhog can is beyond me. I’ve never given much thought to the logic behind Punxsatawny Phil’s prediction theory, but my granddaughter just pointed out that it is flawed. If the critter sees his shadow when he emerges from his burrow then it has to be a sunny day. Why is a sunny day indicative of more winter instead of less?

I don’t remember if the beginning of March was mild and gentle like a lamb or ferocious and wild like a lion. I’m guessing it must have been like a lamb because the final days of the month were leonine. To be fair though, using the proverb backward or forward could apply to any March day in the Midwest. There are sunny, hot afternoons when I walk out of school forgetting my coat inside and needing to turn off the blast of hot air from my car’s heater while I switch it from heat to AC. Children who come to school in light spring clothing end up asking for scarves and mittens by recess time. The weather is so erratic our wardrobe choices often end up being inappropriate as the day wears on. A day can start out like a lamb yet end up blustery and cold with unexpected white fluff falling from the sky. Always keep your windshield scraper in your car through March!

I was driving home through the rain at the end of a day people had been describing as dreary. It wasn’t raining cats and dogs, just a steady downpour from a slate sky without a cloud in sight. A big sigh ushered in peace and expelled chaos from my being. I have recently learned that I am considered a pluviophilic ceraunophile, a lover of rain, thunder, and lightning. Eddie Rabbit and I love rainy nights. I don’t consider rain to be dark, dismal or dreary. I like the sound of a gentle patter of a steady rain against a window. I find peace in a soothing rain but also love the energy that surges through me during a raging thunderstorm when bolts of light break across a dark sky.

Watching a storm roll into a forest or over a desert or an ocean is phenomenal. Seeing the spectacular way the elements of the storm affects them is breathtaking. The smell of dust being washed away, salty, ocean air swirling around, and the mossy aroma of pine heighten one’s primal sensations.

Rain causes an intimate, introspective reaction in me; maybe because it is an excuse to hunker down, to come in out of the rain, to get out of the storm. Usually one does that in a place that is safe and comfortable, in the company of those with whom one feels safe and comfortable.The storm can rage on outside in contrast to the serenity inside our sanctuary.

We use the term storm to describe times of turmoil and strife in our lives. We encourage others to ride the storm out, to be stronger than the storm, to adjust their sails when the wind doesn’t blow their way. Maybe we need to reassess our interpretation of the storm. Perhaps the rainy, stormy times are more than dreary, tumultuous days. Maybe if we look at them closely, and breathe them in deeply the storms can help us recognize and feel true peace.

Anne VandeMoortel, a regular columnist, is a Moline school nurse, blogger, grandmother of five, Prader-Willi mother, serial hobbyist, and collector of people and their stories.

