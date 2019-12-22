Column: Fill your season with music

If you are looking for relief from this tense and often overwrought week of impeachment, let me make an easy and obvious suggestion: Christmas carols. They're everywhere just now, from radio and TV to shopping malls. That not only makes them convenient, but also something of a problem.

If you spend much time at the malls or local stores, you may find the total sound immersion more irritating than inspiring. Pity the poor sales clerk, who, by now, may be ready to cut Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’s throat before he takes off on Christmas Eve.

That’s the way it goes at this time of year. Music is persuasive. It has an easy passage into your psyche. Tie it to decorations and sales promotions, and it not only promotes feelings of good will, but also — it is hoped — a willingness to choose that more expensive gift.

The first Christmas music dates back to the 4th century, just after the feast of Christmas was established. For the next 800 years, hymns were it. Then, somewhere around the 12th or 13th century, vernacular songs began to be created by ordinary folks and the carol was on its way.