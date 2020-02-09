Column: Fighting poverty and despair

I'm no apologist, just a realist: Unauthorized immigrants don't commit violent crimes because they left their own country to come to the U.S. to harm others. If they commit crimes at all, they do it out of desperation, or due to any of the same reasons the native-born commit violent crimes. Nothing about immigration status correlates with the propensity to harm.

Without a doubt, we should absolutely do everything in our power to prevent all burglaries, sexual assaults, violent attacks and murders.

But let's say unauthorized immigrants did commit 2,000 murders. What does that say about the 11,382 other murders that occurred in 2018 (for a total of 13,382), according to the latest FBI statistics?

Of all the murders in 2018, legal immigrants and native-born people living in the U.S. committed nearly six times the number of murders that Trump attributed to "criminal aliens."

Sexual assaults? Trump cherry-picked the 5,000 undocumented immigrants accused of rape and left unmentioned the 119,653 total reported rapes the FBI tallied in 2018.

Again, every single crime that is perpetrated by an unauthorized immigrant is one too many.