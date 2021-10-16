Column: Fighting political posturing

“We are reviewing all guidance issued on the vaccine and are aware of the recent order by Governor Abbott,” Southwest Airlines Co. said on Tuesday. “According to the president’s executive order, federal action supersedes any state mandate or law, and we would be expected to comply with the president’s order to remain compliant as a federal contractor.”

Southwest, which is headquartered in Dallas and employs 54,500 people, is a federal contractor, and that part of its business depends on remaining in the White House’s good graces. Seven other carriers, including American Airlines Inc., Delta Air Lines Inc. and United Airlines Inc., are also federal contractors. That same group also flies nationally, meaning they cross state borders, engage in interstate commerce and are thus regulated almost exclusively by the federal government — not by people who occupy governors’ mansions.

American, which is based in Fort Worth and employs 117,400 workers, pointed out that “the federal vaccine mandate supersedes any conflicting state laws, and this does not change anything for American.” But lucrative contracts and regulatory burdens aren’t the only things informing some companies’ responses to Abbott. They also have the health and safety of their employees and customers to worry about.