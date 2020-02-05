Column: Fighting hunger in the Quad-Cities

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Many weekends there were more samples as food companies tried to get store chains to stock and sell their products, and the regulars would return. Hunger is a complex issue that can’t be solved quickly. Consider these facets contributing to the problem:

• Low or plateaued wages. Though people are employed, one job often doesn’t provide enough to cover the essentials — food, clothing, and housing. Two or more jobs doesn’t bring ends close enough, either, greatly reducing family and parenting time.

• The cost of medical and medicinal needs. Healthcare in the U.S., as fashioned by the pharmaceutical industry, is almost a racket today. For too many, getting needed care is a crap-shoot. Paperwork often blocks access.

• High rents on decent housing. Given the state-to-state inconsistencies as to what a living or minimum wage is, owning a home is not an option for many families — and landlords know that. Clean, well-maintained and simple shelter often comes at a price that is out of reach. Income-based rents are available, but meeting tje requirements and getting through red tape can be daunting.