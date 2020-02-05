Column: Fighting hunger in the Quad-Cities

In last month’s column, I wrote about children committing crimes. Add hunger or food insecurity to this very troubling trend, and the path to right the social cart is murky.
Our stereotype for hunger is usually someone dressed shabbily, one who panhandles on the street or highway, but it is not as obvious as that. Hungry people don’t learn, work, or keep rules like they should. In our bi-state area, real hunger exists for a lot of individuals, and the wider community makes a herculean effort to combat this lack of food by supporting numerous food pantries, public and school meal programs, and shelters to house those who also suffer homelessness.
Indeed, the human species on this planet suffers from this condition regardless of race, creed, national residency or whether employed gainfully.
How can people living in the breadbasket of this nation be hungry?
For six years I worked part-time in a grocery store as a sample lady. I learned quickly that hunger is real. Extra families coming in after work, usually with children, made regular stops at the sample tables. The children eagerly gobbled up bits of pizza, fish, meat, vegetables, cheeses, dips crackers, etc.
Often their grocery carts showed junk food and soda and maybe an adult beverage, and you had a sense that those bits of food were all to be had until the next morning.
Many weekends there were more samples as food companies tried to get store chains to stock and sell their products, and the regulars would return. Hunger is a complex issue that can’t be solved quickly. Consider these facets contributing to the problem:
• Low or plateaued wages. Though people are employed, one job often doesn’t provide enough to cover the essentials — food, clothing, and housing. Two or more jobs doesn’t bring ends close enough, either, greatly reducing family and parenting time.
• The cost of medical and medicinal needs. Healthcare in the U.S., as fashioned by the pharmaceutical industry, is almost a racket today. For too many, getting needed care is a crap-shoot. Paperwork often blocks access.
• High rents on decent housing. Given the state-to-state inconsistencies as to what a living or minimum wage is, owning a home is not an option for many families — and landlords know that. Clean, well-maintained and simple shelter often comes at a price that is out of reach. Income-based rents are available, but meeting tje requirements and getting through red tape can be daunting.
• Inadequate knowledge of nutrition and food preparation. Food pantries now provide a wide variety of basic foods, including meats, fresh produce, and dairy products. Fancy meals should not be the goal; knowing how to make nutritious, filling meals should be.. And not all people know how to make simple soup or casserole, nor do they know how to use leftovers before they spoil.
Fighting hunger is a difficult and complex challenge. Talk is cheap, though real action is not.
Going hungry in America is shameful, particularly in light of the staggering amount of food waste. Just suppose what lessons in basic food management would do to decrease waste, actually raising wages for the lower 90% of workers who staff our economy; and actually lowering rents on decent housing. Reining in the cost of medical care and medicine would make life more teneble for millions of people.
The Quad Cities area is making tremendous strides in all these facets of the hunger problem, making this region one of the best places to live and work. But there is still much work to be done.
Caryl Altemus, of Moline, is a guest columnist for The Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline.com.