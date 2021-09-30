Column: Fearing the reckoning

Many of my friends tell me they now turn off the news. They find it too dishonest, too upsetting. Everything they value is being attacked. Perhaps because of my upbringing, and perhaps because of a project I began some 30 years ago, I have not yet reached that point. I still see a safe path for America's future.

I have written before of how my mother taught me, even before I was in school, not to lie. "If you tell one lie, you will have to tell more lies to cover it up." She also taught the "Golden Rule." Dad taught tolerance. When I used the N-word, when I was just four or five, Dad told me, "I don't ever want to hear you use that word again; it's meant to hurt." When as a child, I began to lecture an adult friend of his on the superiority of Catholicism over Episcopalianism, Dad cut short my discourse with a simple question: "Are you a bigot?"

Then there was the ethical and moral training that I received in the Catholic grade schools and high school, at the University of Notre Dame and at its law school — "the ends don't justify the means."