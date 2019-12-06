Column: FDR's 'Rudy Giuliani'

According to the Washington Post, William B. Taylor, Jr. "America's top diplomat to the Ukraine," has testified President Donald Trump's "push to make President Zelensky publicly commit to investigations of Burisma and its alleged interference in the 2016 election showed how the official foreign policy of the United States was undercut by the irregular efforts led by Mr. Giuliani."
The virulently anti-Trump Washington Post describes Taylor's claim as a "forceful blow;" something that would justify Rep. Adam Schiff's antics in the House intended to culminate in the impeachment of the president.
The essence of Taylor's charge is that the president's appointment of Mr. Giuliani as his "personal representative" to the Ukraine to investigate the Biden affair, "undercut" the official foreign policy of the U.S. in Ukraine. Schiff claims that that is an abuse of power so egregious that it would justify impeachment.
It has apparently never occurred to Ambassador Taylor or Rep. Schiff that, under the Constitution, the president alone sets the foreign policy of the United States. Taylor, all ambassadors and other State Department employees are there to execute the president's foreign policy, and not their own or the State Department's. Bottom line: If the "regular" foreign policy of the U.S. is "purple" on Monday, the president can change it to "green" on Tuesday — with or without the advice or consent of any ambassador or the State Department. And because the President alone is in charge of our foreign policy, he can choose as his agent any private citizen to serve as his personal envoy without the approval of Congress.
Presidents have appointed men they could trust as their diplomatic personal representatives since the days of George Washington. Have you ever heard of Harry Hopkins? "Colonel" House?
President Trump in using Rudy Giuliani is doing precisely what FDR did during the months before Pearl Harbor was bombed in 1941.
President Roosevelt had made the unhappy choice of appointing Joseph Kennedy Sr. as his ambassador to England. Kennedy served from March 3, 1938 to October 22, 1940. During Kennedy's time as ambassador, Germany forcibly annexed Austria (March 1938). Hitler invaded Poland (September 1, 1938). Hitler invaded Norway and Denmark (April 1940). Hitler began the "blitzkrieg" of the Netherlands, Belgium and France (May 10, 1940).
Kennedy had supported Chamberlain's policy of appeasement and scorned Churchill's belief that Hitler couldn't be trusted to abide by his agreements. Kennedy strongly opposed providing military aid to England, remarking, "Democracy is finished in England. It may be here." He wanted to "bring about a better understanding between the United States and Germany."
Kennedy's ideas were totally out of sync with FDR's. Kennedy "resigned" on Oct. 22, 1940. Thereafter, FDR's main representative to England was not any ambassador or other State Department functionary. FDR used a man as his personal representative who he was certain would faithfully implement his foreign policy. That was Harry Hopkins.
Here is what Winston Churchill wrote of Hopkins:
"On January 10 (1941), a gentleman arrived to see me at Downing Street with the highest credentials. Telegrams had been received from Washington that he was the closest confidant and personal agent of the President. ..."
Churchill relates that their first meeting came during the height of the German "blitz" bombing of England. He further describes Hopkins as " ... an envoy from the President of supreme importance to our (national) life. ... He was the most faithful and perfect channel of communications between the President and me. But far more than that, he was for several years the main prop and animator of Roosevelt himself. Together, these two men, one subordinate without public office, and one commanding the mighty Republic, were capable of taking decisions of the highest consequence over the whole area of the English-speaking world."
FDR knew that his foreign policy flew in the face of the legally expressed will of Congress as stated in Congress's Neutrality Acts. After Hitler's March 1939 invasion of Czechoslovakia, FDR had asked Congress to renew and expand cash-and-carry sales of arms. Congress refused. In November 1939, Congress passed its final Neutrality Act. This act lifted the arms embargo and put all trade with belligerent nations under the terms of "cash-and-carry." But the ban on "loans" remained in effect, and American ships were barred from transporting goods to belligerent ports.
In October 1941, FDR unveiled his Lend-Lease Program, in the face of law that banned loans to belligerents.
FDR had had enough of Kennedy. He didn't fully trust the State Department to execute his foreign policy. So FDR sent his friend and confidant Hopkins to execute his foreign policy. Nobody argued that in using "irregular" channels that FDR had committed an "impeachable offense."
Oh, and have you ever heard of "Colonel" House? He was President Wilson's personal "rep."
John Donald O'Shea of Moline is a retired circuit court judge.