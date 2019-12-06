Column: FDR's 'Rudy Giuliani'

According to the Washington Post, William B. Taylor, Jr. "America's top diplomat to the Ukraine," has testified President Donald Trump's "push to make President Zelensky publicly commit to investigations of Burisma and its alleged interference in the 2016 election showed how the official foreign policy of the United States was undercut by the irregular efforts led by Mr. Giuliani."

The essence of Taylor's charge is that the president's appointment of Mr. Giuliani as his "personal representative" to the Ukraine to investigate the Biden affair, "undercut" the official foreign policy of the U.S. in Ukraine. Schiff claims that that is an abuse of power so egregious that it would justify impeachment.

It has apparently never occurred to Ambassador Taylor or Rep. Schiff that, under the Constitution, the president alone sets the foreign policy of the United States. Taylor, all ambassadors and other State Department employees are there to execute the president's foreign policy, and not their own or the State Department's. Bottom line: If the "regular" foreign policy of the U.S. is "purple" on Monday, the president can change it to "green" on Tuesday — with or without the advice or consent of any ambassador or the State Department. And because the President alone is in charge of our foreign policy, he can choose as his agent any private citizen to serve as his personal envoy without the approval of Congress.