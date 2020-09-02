Column: FDA made the right call on COVID plasma treatment

This finding was posted on Aug. 12 on the MedRxiv server, which publishes preliminary reports of work that has not been certified by peer review. (It had nearly 40 co-authors, including ourselves.) We know that scientists at the FDA's division of biologics reviewed this data _ and additional data requested from Mayo _ before last weekend's approval announcement. We find no suggestion of unreasonable delay or unreasonable haste in the FDA action. The political overlay that science must sometimes endure can be very misleading.

The Mayo findings _ along with two randomized controlled trials that showed reduced mortality with convalescent plasma but below the threshold of statistical significance _ point to the effectiveness of convalescent plasma when used appropriately. A meta-analysis of these smaller studies found that plasma administration was associated with a 57% reduction in mortality.

The efficacy of convalescent plasma treatments can also be seen in the long history of successful treatment of infections ranging from meningitis to diphtheria to pneumonia with convalescent plasma. We also know that human convalescent plasma is effective in animals infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus, and that it contains antibodies that neutralize the virus in the laboratory.