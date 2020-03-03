Column: Exploring the Quad-Cities

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Even though their grandparents are now both gone, I hope the bonds developed during their childhood will continue to strengthen.

It is fun to have new hotels popping up around the Quad Cities. Recently, because of their spirit of community, I won a charity raffle basket that included an overnight stay at a hotel that had donated a room. The room was beautiful, and our stay was a nice respite from everyday life. I swam, read and escaped reality for 24 hours.

My nephew from Texas has transplanted himself to the Chicago area, which means I get to see him more often. I have been looking for interesting places to take him when he comes to the Quad-Cities, and I know we won’t have time to make a dent in what the Quad-Cities has to offer.

I have not been to Nahant Marsh yet, and I also want to see if the Seurat-inspired statues are still at Credit Island. A monument stands on Campbell’s Island commemorating the western-most battle of the War of 1812, and the trails at Black Hawk Historic Site or Wildcat’s Den are always picturesque. If we wanted to vacation in our own backyard, we could; Prospect Park is my backyard. We could fish, sled, catch a show at Quad-City Music Guild, play disc golf (except the last time I did that I spent most of my time laughing on the ground). We could also hike the fitness trails.