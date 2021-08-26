Column: Ending an awful, awful war'

Think how many schools, highways, bridges and parks could have been created with that money.

Of course, those figures understate the cost of war. For families such as the Youngs, the cost has been immeasurable. Tears still flow freely 11 years after his death. And his was one of nearly 7,000 American servicemen and servicewomen killed in Iraq and Afghanistan.

At least 801,000 people have been killed by direct war violence in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen, and Pakistan. Many were civilians.

"You know all politicians lie," Jerry Young said. "They will say things that aren’t true or they will vote for something they really don’t believe in because someone did them a favor."

While he had a strong opinion about the integrity, or the lack of it, exhibited by our elected officials, his opinion on the Afghanistan war is muted.

"I really don’t have an opinion on what is happening over there other than its sad. It’s like when Osama bin Laden was killed, some reporter called and wanted our opinion. What are we supposed to say? We are glad he’s dead?"

For Rock Island native Tyler Carroll, the war was almost half his lifetime ago. The 41-year-old, was one of the first soldiers to fight in Afghanistan after 9/11.