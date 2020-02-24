Column: Encourage organ donors

Here are some eye-opening statistics about organ donation compiled by the American Transplant Foundation:
• In this country, nearly 114,000 people are currently on the waiting list for a lifesaving organ transplant;
• Every 10 minutes, another name is added to the national transplant waiting list;
• On average, 20 people die each day because of the lack of available organs for transplant.
At first glance, what these statistics suggest is that there is a need for a greater number of organ donors. And indeed there is a strong case to be made for that.
What some might see in these statistics, however, is a rationale for following the lead of European countries such as Belgium, Austria, France, Norway and Italy (and, in a few weeks, the United Kingdom) and enacting into law a policy of presumed consent.
That is a complicated matter.
The difference between expressed consent (as is the practice in this country) and presumed consent is that in the case of expressed consent, organs are taken for donation only if the deceased placed her or his name on an organ donor registry prior to death or if next of kin give their permission. In the case of presumed consent, consent is assumed unless a person prior to her or his death puts her or his name on a "do not take list," thereby opting out of organ donation.
You have free articles remaining.
The key question here is whether it is appropriate to view as potential organ donors those in the apathetic middle who have not expressed any preferences. The expressed consent approach says "no" while the presumed consent approach says "yes."
It should be noted that there are some situations in which there is general agreement that consent can be assumed for a medical procedure, even though consent has not been explicitly given. A prime example of this is an unconscious patient injured in an automobile accident who is brought by ambulance to a hospital trauma center. It is reasonable to assume that this person, if conscious, would have given permission for life-saving medical treatment.
However, this is not the same as someone who prior to losing consciousness in a fatal accident could have put her or his name on an organ donor registry but didn’t do so, either because there was no desire to be an organ donor or simply because they didn't get around to opting out.
When all factors are considered, there are two things that are uncomfortable about the presumed consent (opt-out) approach to organ donation. First and foremost, it runs the risk of riding roughshod over objections that people might have but have not explicitly expressed. That is an alarming step in the direction of a calculating utilitarianism that diminishes respect for individual rights.
Second, there is data suggesting that presumed consent might not accomplish as much as its proponents suggest it will. In an article that was published in 2011, researchers based at Johns Hopkins University concluded that presumed consent did little to resolve the shortage of organs available for transplant. Dorry L. Segev, the researcher who headed up the project, stated, "Opt-out is not the magic bullet; it will not be the magic answer we have been looking for."
The Johns Hopkins team conducted in-depth interviews with transplant experts in 13 European countries with presumed consent laws. They discovered that only Spain and Portugal had rates of organ donation from the deceased higher than that in the United States. With the caveat that things might have changed since the Johns Hopkins study, this suggests that we might want to be cautious when making claims about the benefits of presumed consent.
So where does this leave us? More than half of those in this country who are eligible to be organ donors (myself included) are currently signed up to be organ donors.
Granted, there is room for improvement. But might this not be accomplished by campaigns intended to encourage organ donation? Campaigns which might have as a theme, "Share the gift of life! Be an organ donor!"
Is this not vastly preferable to European-style legislation that risks riding roughshod over individual rights while accomplishing very little?
Daniel E. Lee is the Marian Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana College; danlee@augustana.edu.