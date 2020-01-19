Column: Embracing the future

(Though we only had a moment to talk, one of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Council Members expressed concern about this when I thanked her for the opportunity to address the Council.)

Fortunately, there are efforts being made to repair the cultural damage that was done in previous years and to help prepare Native American students for the world in which they live today. Salish Kootenai College, which is an accredited tribal college, is playing a key role in this effort. The college’s motto is "Grounded in tradition. Charging into the future."

Chartered in 1977, the college (or "SKC" as it is known locally) has a twofold mission. One is to preserve tribal cultural traditions. Both the Salish and the Kootenai languages are taught at the college. (The North Pend d’Oreille speak a language that is very similar to the Salish language and hence is not considered to be a separate language.)

SKC requires all students to take courses in Native American studies as part of its general education requirements. The college also offers courses in traditional Native American crafts so that these crafts are not lost as the years pass by.