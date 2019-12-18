Column: Embrace the memories

People say that Christmas is not about the presents. I’m not sure I agree. I love the whole process of shopping for presents and giving them. With four children and their spouses, and 15 grandchildren in all, I begin the search early. Sure, I have to start buying presents in June. Sure, every year I say I’m going to cut back. Sure, that didn’t happen again this year, but don’t tell the family.
My problem is once I buy them, I put them away, and then I have trouble finding them. This year is especially serious because I downsized, if you remember. My plan for this year when buying gifts for the grandchildren is to buy one big present, one medium present, and something small. My own mom liked to do it that way.
Youngest Son and family are stationed overseas, so I had to send their presents early. The problem with sending them boxes in the mail is that nothing is a surprise since the post office makes me list what is in the boxes on the custom forms.
I had Christmas with Youngest Daughter and family in Oregon when I was there. Two families down! So that just leaves the family here: Oldest Daughter and Oldest Son and their respective families, along with all the extended family.
My problem is I always buy each grandchild a book. I am also in charge of crafts for the extended-family Christmas the weekend before. So, are the books the small present or can I fit them in the craft bag I make for the kids?
I see an opportunity here. I can still stay within the three-present limit. And I can extend the present giving.
Life is good, but there is always that one part that doesn’t quite fit.
Like the time my mother bought my two sisters and me ceramic cats for Christmas. My mother was the queen of Christmas presents. (It may be a genetic thing.) Her way to express love was to search for presents she thought we would like.
One of her friends was into ceramics and was trying to make money at Christmas by selling them, so Mom purchased these 2 ½-foot ceramic cats. For some unknown reason, she was sure we would adore the cats. They were lovely, but unexpected. OK, they were horrible, but no one wanted to disappoint Mom, so we acted excited. Every time I see the picture of us holding those cats, I laugh out loud. That was love on both sides.
As I am wrapping (and finding) the presents, my mind can’t help but go to Mom and those other people who are no longer with me. Holidays seem to sharpen the holes left by their absence. And the absent list keeps getting longer every year. Not to get too maudlin but the trick, I have found, is to embrace the memories, share the memories, and be present to those around me. Both presence and presents.
According to Northwest Native American legend, when people die, the Milky Way is the path people take to get to their family campfire (a star). I finally saw the Milky Way bright and clear when I visited Oregon. I also saw bright and clear my favorite constellation, Orion. So now, when I am out walking at night, I wave to the family and friends gathered around Orion’s belt. I know Mom is up there sending me more Kohl’s coupons and more suggestions for the craft bags. Miss you all.
Jeanne Anderson is a Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline.com guest columnist.