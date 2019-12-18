Column: Embrace the memories

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I see an opportunity here. I can still stay within the three-present limit. And I can extend the present giving.

Life is good, but there is always that one part that doesn’t quite fit.

Like the time my mother bought my two sisters and me ceramic cats for Christmas. My mother was the queen of Christmas presents. (It may be a genetic thing.) Her way to express love was to search for presents she thought we would like.

One of her friends was into ceramics and was trying to make money at Christmas by selling them, so Mom purchased these 2 ½-foot ceramic cats. For some unknown reason, she was sure we would adore the cats. They were lovely, but unexpected. OK, they were horrible, but no one wanted to disappoint Mom, so we acted excited. Every time I see the picture of us holding those cats, I laugh out loud. That was love on both sides.

As I am wrapping (and finding) the presents, my mind can’t help but go to Mom and those other people who are no longer with me. Holidays seem to sharpen the holes left by their absence. And the absent list keeps getting longer every year. Not to get too maudlin but the trick, I have found, is to embrace the memories, share the memories, and be present to those around me. Both presence and presents.

According to Northwest Native American legend, when people die, the Milky Way is the path people take to get to their family campfire (a star). I finally saw the Milky Way bright and clear when I visited Oregon. I also saw bright and clear my favorite constellation, Orion. So now, when I am out walking at night, I wave to the family and friends gathered around Orion’s belt. I know Mom is up there sending me more Kohl’s coupons and more suggestions for the craft bags. Miss you all.

Jeanne Anderson is a Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline.com guest columnist.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0