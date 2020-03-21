Column: Economic freedom, but not in U.S.

Most troubling is the loss of confidence in the system. Americans are deluged with competing statistics and claims of crisis for one population group or another. In a country as big and diverse as the United States, it is difficult to put real examples of people experiencing poverty or hunger in any kind of context. The temptation for national politicians is to propose national solutions, but problems, even those that garner major attention such as health care or hunger, may afflict only a small proportion of the population.

If the history of socialism teaches anything, it is that national, one-size-fits-all economic policies rarely fit anyone ideally, and that the regimentation and standardization that inevitably follow stifle innovation and growth.

As the editors of the Index note, economic freedom is not a single system. It is instead, a philosophy that rejects the idea of a single dominating system, embracing diverse and even competing strategies for economic advancement. That, of course, is the antithesis of socialism.

As for the coronavirus pandemic, the world is watching to see how countries across the economic freedom spectrum respond. If the Index teaches us anything, it's that responses to the pandemic should be targeted and temporary and not exploit the crisis to pursue pet policy priorities that needlessly expand the power of government.

As the Index shows, countries worldwide are embracing the idea of competing in freer and more open markets, an idea historically championed by the United States. At this difficult time, we can at least take heart that the principles of economic freedom are taking greater root around the globe — and the free-market system the U.S. was so instrumental in creating remains an engine of growth and prosperity for us all.

Terry Miller is Director of the Center for International Trade and Economics at The Heritage Foundation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0