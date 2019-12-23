Column: Don't sweat the grammar; show them respect

For the uninitiated, it will come as a bit of a surprise that the familiar pronoun "they" has been named Merriam-Webster's word of the year.

No longer just another form of "them," which we use to refer to two or more people, "they" has been crowned the official nonbinary pronoun of the English language.

Basically, it's the word you'd use if you were to come upon a person — oh, let's say ... me – and they sort of looked female, but they were dressed kind of like a guy (let's say a NASA T-shirt, black skinny jeans, all-black Vans skateboarding shoes, no purse in sight).

Maybe I would be wearing only the barest hint of lipstick -- despite the pretty picture of me at the top of most of my columns, I look nothing like that on a day-to-day basis. I never wear makeup and, guess what? I shaved most of my hair off.

So if you were standing in a busy checkout line of a grocery store in a suburban town and the small child with you loudly blurted out: "Hey, that man just dropped his gift card!" you might be embarrassed. You also might say, "Oh, we should tell them so that they don't lose it."