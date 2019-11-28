Thanksgiving might be the day hospitality is thought of the most. I love the gathering of family and friends, the aromas, the camaraderie, the presence of love.
In search of hospitality, Google searches currently range from appetizer recipes to 100 ways to transform a Mason jar.
I am always taken aback by the question, "Are you ready for Thanksgiving?" Or Christmas, or whatever occasion is coming up. If being ready means that all the boxes on my lists have been ticked off, I would never be ready for anything. I constantly find things (people) that seem more important to me than ticking the boxes on my lists. Each holiday will come with or without my readiness, and the day will be enjoyable even if ribbons or wrappings are missing.
Do your holidays look like they are straight out of a television movie? Is the knot of your red scarf tied in the trendiest fashion with your matching beret sitting jauntily atop silky, shiny hair while your woolen mittens scoop up powdery white snow to toss in the air as someone hands you a steaming cup of cocoa before turning to hang a special ornament on a Christmas tree in the middle of the town square?
I wonder if the consummately decorated scenes from these movies give us unrealistic expectations of what we should accomplish to make our holidays sparkle. I can easily get sucked into the multitude of Pinterest boards showing intricately decorated cookies packed into hand-crafted boxes to give to everyone I’ve ever met.
I understand wanting to be ensconced in the beauty of the season. It is peaceful to sit in a dark room illuminated only by the glow of lights on a tree reflecting off of the baubles hanging from the branches. I want to share that holiday spirit with friends and family, but I realize it isn’t the decorations or the goodies I want to share, it is time. If I have to have my house perfectly turned out before inviting anyone into it, I would miss out on times of joy.
Perhaps you have the time, inclination, and energy to hang your stockings with care and make sure you have seasonally scented soap in your guest bathroom, but I know myself well enough to know I won’t get those things done. I have had heartfelt and gut-busting conversations sitting among unfolded laundry knowing that if one of us goes to the only bathroom in my house we better take along a hand towel from the pile.
I think it is easy to get wrapped up in the doing. We like to check off the boxes of things to do for others. Those things are concrete and tangible, but I think hospitality is about something different. Instead of being about what you can do to bring pleasure to someone, think about ways that you can be to bring them pleasure. I am certain it is easier for me to create adorably decorated sweets than it is to create the time and opportunities to share hospitality, but I promise to try. I can open my door and my heart. I can be a safe place. I can be a good listener. I can share heartache and laughter. I can welcome your troubles and joys. I can provide tough competition in a game. I can accept your friendship, companionship, and love. I can believe in your dreams. I can spark passion in your spirit as surely as you can in mine. I can be present. I can give you a warm welcome. I can be thankful.