Column: Don't belittle or patronize Greta

Let's agree that President Trump is a bully and a blowhard and that his tweet mocking Greta Thunberg, the teenage Swedish climate activist, was tacky and mean-spirited.

On Thursday morning Trump tweeted this about Thunberg, Time magazine's "Person of the Year":

"So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!"

Within a few hours Thunberg changed her Twitter bio to read: "A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend."

Trump had it coming for his petty put-down, which wasn't the first time he mocked Thunberg. But some commentators on Twitter seemed to think that any criticism of her was out of bounds because of her tender age. Some contrasted Trump's tweet about Thunberg to Melania Trump's complaint that a witness at the House impeachment hearings who mentioned Barron Trump had invaded the privacy of a "minor child."

There were also suggestions that Trump was targeting Thunberg because of her Asperger's diagnosis. I suspect that Trump would have told any teenager who sternly lectured her elders on climate change to relax _ especially if that teenager was Time's Person of the Year.