Column: Developing a vaccine is just the first step

Our survey suggests that fewer than 80% of Americans may get vaccinated for the coronavirus. In this scenario, even if a new vaccine were 80% effective, which is optimistic, only 64% of the public would be protected. That doesn't get us to herd immunity.

The situation is not hopeless. A protection rate of 60% would dramatically slow the pandemic in the U.S. But the reality is we depend on one another to reach vaccination levels that reduce risk. Not only do we need a safe and effective vaccine, then we need widespread acceptance of it.

Successful vaccination campaigns in the past have relied on political endorsements and strong public-private partnerships. President Franklin D. Roosevelt played a crucial role in raising money for polio research well before the National Institutes of Health had a big budget.

President Dwight D. Eisenhower later used advice from the best scientists and physicians to assure the public that polio vaccines were safe and effective. Today, global polio eradication campaigns are led by national governments, global health agencies and private entities, such as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. A disease that once devastated millions around the world is now endemic in only two countries.

Any future coronavirus vaccination campaign will require strong leaders who support good science, not leaders who manipulate or obstruct science for their own political agendas. The U.S. also needs to continue, not terminate, its working relationship with the World Health Organization and other global entities. This pandemic will not be over, in the U.S. or anywhere else, until an effective vaccine reaches every vulnerable community around the world.

Jiayin Xue is an adjunct professor at the Stanford Clinical Excellence Research Center and a pediatrician. Robert M. Kaplan is a distinguished research professor of public health at UCLA and adjunct professor at the Stanford Clinical Excellence Research Center. This was distributed by Tribune Content Agency LLC.

