Column: Deterring 'price gouging'

SPRINGFIELD – Last week, I visited seven Springfield stores trying to buy a gallon of milk before finding the last one at a Walgreens.

Over the weekend, I visited my favorite supermarket and they were out of toilet paper. And Monday, I went to the grocery store near my house and couldn’t find an ounce of flour or sugar on the shelves.

Bleach wipes and hand sanitizer are beginning to feel like items available during a bygone era.

Beyond a scarcity of hot dog buns on July 4, Americans aren’t accustomed to these types of shortages.

Our free enterprise system is an extraordinarily efficient way of delivering goods and services.

The shortages we are experiencing today are the result of panic buying created when customers began hoarding goods because they fear the coronavirus pandemic will disrupt supplies of these goods.

The best way to combat shortages is to ration goods.

Some stores I shop at post signs limiting how much milk or cleaning supplies a customer can purchase. Unfortunately, such limits can be easily circumvented by making purchases at several stores or having a friend or family member make a separate purchase on your behalf.