Column: Democrats are playing it straight on Soleimani

On March 19, 2011, Obama authorized the bombing of Libya. He had no authorization from Congress to do so. Rather, he relied upon a United Nations Security Council resolution, passed at the behest of his administration, that authorized military intervention in Libya. Two days later, the United States, Britain and France began to enforce a no-fly zone over Libya by Gadhafi's air force.

The U.S. also started to bomb his "assets." For the next seven months, the U.S rained bombs on Libya. That bombing killed several thousand people, supported a rebel offensive and effected regime change.

In October 2011, rebel forces conquered Libya, located Gadhafi and killed him. Thereafter, Libya descended into chaos. During the chaos, the American consulate in Benghazi was attacked and our ambassador and others were murdered by pro-Iranian militia in response to the U.S providing missiles to anti-Assad forces in Syria (Iran's ally).

So why did the U.S. go to war in Libya? According to Secretary of State John Kerry, we didn't. The U.S. bombing campaign was merely a "major counterterrorism operation" that had "many different moving parts." Apparently, the bombs falling all over Libya were the "moving parts."

Speaking on March 28, 2011, at the National Defense University in Washington, Obama justified his bombings: