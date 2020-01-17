Column: Democrats are playing it straight on Soleimani

Surprise! U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff. D-California, now wants to investigate President Trump's justification for assassinating General Qasem Soleimani. Soleimani was the commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Quds Force. He was designated by President Barack Obama as a terrorist.
If you don't know why Obama designated Gen. Soleimani as a terrorist, you need to do some simple research. Find out how many American soldiers and civilians, and how many other civilians around the globe, he has been responsible for murdering over the last 20 years.
Soleimani was killed a couple days after the American Embassy in Baghdad was attacked by pro-Iranian proxies in Baghdad. Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iraq's "Popular Mobilization Forces," the control entity of several Iran-financed "militia" groups operating in Iraq, was also killed in the U.S. drone strike.
But what was Iran's "minister of terror," Soleimani, doing in Baghdad anyway?
The Trump administration says he was planning attacks on American military and civilian targets throughout the Middle East. It justifies his assassination as one to eliminate a "clear and present danger" to American lives and property.
Now let's compare and contrast Trump's assassination of Soleimani, with Obama's "take-out" of Moammar Gadhafi of Libya.
On March 19, 2011, Obama authorized the bombing of Libya. He had no authorization from Congress to do so. Rather, he relied upon a United Nations Security Council resolution, passed at the behest of his administration, that authorized military intervention in Libya. Two days later, the United States, Britain and France began to enforce a no-fly zone over Libya by Gadhafi's air force.
The U.S. also started to bomb his "assets." For the next seven months, the U.S rained bombs on Libya. That bombing killed several thousand people, supported a rebel offensive and effected regime change.
In October 2011, rebel forces conquered Libya, located Gadhafi and killed him. Thereafter, Libya descended into chaos. During the chaos, the American consulate in Benghazi was attacked and our ambassador and others were murdered by pro-Iranian militia in response to the U.S providing missiles to anti-Assad forces in Syria (Iran's ally).
So why did the U.S. go to war in Libya? According to Secretary of State John Kerry, we didn't. The U.S. bombing campaign was merely a "major counterterrorism operation" that had "many different moving parts." Apparently, the bombs falling all over Libya were the "moving parts."
Speaking on March 28, 2011, at the National Defense University in Washington, Obama justified his bombings:
"The United States and the world faced a choice. Gadhafi declared he would show ‘no mercy’ to his own people. He compared them to rats and threatened to go door to door to inflict punishment. In the past, we have seen him hang civilians in the streets, and kill over a thousand people in a single day. ... It was not in our national interest to let that [massacre] happen."
So where was super-duper investigator Schiff during Obama's seven month war? Why didn't he investigate Obama's "abuse of war powers?"
Obama's Libya bombing "to save the lives of Libyans" went on for seven months. It resulted in the deaths of thousand of Libyan civilians. Obama killed the very people he went to war to keep Gadhafi from killing. Inexplicably, that was in "our national interest."
Trump embarked on a successful 30-second bombing campaign to kill an Obama-designated master terrorist who provided countless IEDs to our enemies in Iraq, which killed over 600 American soldiers while maiming thousands of others, and whose proxy militias just attacked our embassy in Baghdad and were planning to kill other Americans throughout the Middle East.
And the Democrats claim Trump exceeded his powers under the Constitution and laws of the U.S? After the president ordered the assassination of Soleimini, Speaker Nancy Pelosi reflexively bleated he should have asked permission from Congress before ordering the drone strike.
Did Obama ask permission, Ms. Speaker? And do you remember his air strikes on Iraq and Syria to kill ISIS "terrorists?" Where was Pelosi when Obama bombed ISIS targets for 10 months? When Obama ordered 2,800 air attacks on the Islamic State?
When Trump was first elected, a story went around of how he walked on water to save a drowning man, and how the New York Times wrote "Trump can't swim!"
Former Sen. Joe Lieberman sums it up best: "President Trump’s order to take out Qasem Soleimani was morally, constitutionally and strategically correct. It deserves more bipartisan support than the begrudging or negative reactions it has received thus far from my fellow Democrats."
Sen. Lieberman sadly appears to be the last Democrat who is a straight-shooter.
John Donald O'Shea is a retired circuit court judge and a guest columnist.