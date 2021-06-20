Column: Democracy's murder weapon

We might not have even the slipperiest handle on it for another 17 months, and we might not get any degree of certainty about it until late 2024, but I'm starting to suspect that the people trying so very hard to keep other people from voting are in for a shock.

Without pretending to understand at any psycho-social level what typically motivates your standard humans, I'm left to presume something that the authors of voter suppression legislation in 48 states, including Pennsylvania painfully, clearly do not:

Were I in an American minority in the 2020's, defined by any reasonable standard of oppression, systemic or otherwise, nothing could motivate me to vote more than a brazen indication that white people, rich people, connected people, people born on third base thinking they hit a triple, did not want me to vote.

Ain't no mountain high enough.