Column: Dealing with Vladimir Putin

Hill adds: “The Russians don’t want to provoke a U.S. response. They worry about going too far.”

Further, she adds, they want to use deniability (as when they deny Russian involvement in election meddling or cyberattacks). “We have to hit them back so they respect the limits.”

Of course, Putin will try to shift the conversation from Russian aggression.

“Putin’s vision of security in Europe is Yalta II,” says Alexander Vershbow, former U.S. ambassador to Russia and deputy secretary-general of NATO. Vershbow is referring to the post-World War II carve-up of Europe into spheres of influence by Soviet leader Joseph Stalin and President Franklin Delano Roosevelt at Yalta.

“And Putin’s idea of strategic stability,” the former diplomat adds, “is based on the U.S. giving a free hand to repress [Russian dissidents such as Alexei] Navalny and pressure on Ukraine. We have to show we don’t want stability more than he does.”

Michal Baranowski, director of the German Marshall Fund’s office in Warsaw, offers the same caution. “I hope Ukraine and Belarus won’t be forgotten and it is critical to talk about Navalny. Whatever Biden doesn’t say will be noted by Putin and will be seen as acquiescing.”