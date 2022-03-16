Column: Dealing with "hollow" leaders

Sketched in somewhat general terms, there are two basic types of people — people of substance and those who are hollow. People of substance have clearly defined ethical values. They have a vision of what might be done to make the world in which we live a better place to live. They are people who believe that all people should be treated with respect and dignity. They are people who believe in democratic processes and the ideals upon which this country was founded.

In this age of cynicism, some might say that no such individuals exist. I beg to differ. There are people of substance in many walks of life, including in the business world, in health care, in academia, and on all levels of government. With respect to the latter, people of substance on the national level include U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, and President Joe Biden.

Romney, Kinzinger and Biden come from very different backgrounds, including different religious backgrounds. They don’t agree on many policy issues, but know how to disagree respectfully and with civility. Above all else, they have a deep and profound respect for democratic processes and the ideals on which this country was founded. That is what makes them people of substance. All three are individuals for whom I have great respect.

Then there is Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is the epitome of a hollow person. A person who lacks any discernible ethical principles. A person who does not believe in treating all persons with respect and dignity. A person who holds democratic processes in contempt. A person who cares only about power and wealth.

Putin, of course, is not the only one who falls into this category. So also does his buddy, former President Donald Trump. And on the other side of the Pacific Ocean, so also does Chinese President Xi Jinping, the head of a massive country that has no motivating set of beliefs other than the relentless pursuit of wealth and power.

There is a thread running through all of this: hollow people who ascend to the pinnacle of power are inherently dangerous. We see this in Putin’s brazen invasion of a sovereign nation that poses no threat to Russia, a war that has nothing to do with the people of Ukraine and everything to do with an insecure autocratic bully with a compulsion to flex his muscles in an effort to show how strong he is.

We saw this on Jan. 6, 2021, when an American president who refused to accept the fact that he was defeated at the polls lied about the election being "stolen" and incited an insurrection that resulted in the first breach of the U.S. Capitol since the War of 1812.

We see this in China, where Xi is relentlessly suppressing Uighurs and other racial and ethnic groups that desire a greater degree of independence.

It is impossible to have meaningful discussions with hollow people concerned only about wealth and power. They don’t understand what it means to be reasonable because they are not reasonable themselves.

In a book published in 1932, American theologian Reinhold Niebuhr (1892-1971) warned that it is naïve to believe that "rationality or the growth of a religiously inspired good will . . . [can] establish social harmony . . . ." He further noted that "social injustice cannot be resolved by moral and rational suasion alone . . ." He concluded, "Conflict is inevitable, and in this conflict, power must be challenged by power."

Hollow people like Russia's Putin and China's XI cannot be persuaded on rational grounds to refrain from doing things that are harmful to others, for they are not rational people. They can only be persuaded when confronted by power, for that is the only thing they understand.

But if power is to be confronted by power, it must be carefully focused power, not power that is wielded indiscriminately. Power that gets the job done while minimizing the risk of escalation. By opting for hard-hitting economic sanctions while refraining from direct military confrontation, Biden has shown wisdom in his response to Putin’s cold-blooded assault on Ukraine.

Dan Lee, a regular columnist, is the Marian Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana; danlee@augustana.edu.

