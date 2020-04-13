Column: Cut them some slack

(If you're really into this, please check out this article, "26 Tweets from Quarantined Parents that Prove How Underpaid Teachers Are" on the educator site We Are Teachers https://www.weareteachers.com/tweets-quarantined-parents/ — it's spot on!)

But it's an even better time to think about how — back when life didn't revolve around avoiding a life-threatening virus — lower-income families were panned for not cultivating their children for college the way the middle class did.

Remember how much looking down their noses academics did at under-resourced parents with their talk of the 30-million-word gap between children living in poverty and higher-income kids? How many times did we hear that educational disparities from kindergarten through high school rested on low-income parents because they tend not to speak to their children as much in the first years of life?

It's hard to master the serve-and-return style of dialogue with babies and young kids when you're hungry and don't have adequate shelter. Or when your low-wage job offers only erratic hours and you don't have access to reliable public transportation or even the most basic things in life, like health care.

Here is a plaintive wail from my Twitter pal, Jesse Thorn, who, with his wife Theresa, runs the Maximum Fun podcast community: