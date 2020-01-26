Column: Cue the impeachment train wreck

Here we are, in the middle of the impeachment trial of President Donald J. Trump. The phrase has a consequential ring to it and, in truth, it is an historic event. This, as we have been reminded, is only the third such trial in our history and rarity alone makes it worthy of attention.
Not that the idea of impeachment hasn’t been booted about rather freely since Richard Nixon dodged a trial and certain conviction by resigning the presidency. In something of a tit-for-tat reaction, Republicans seemed anxious to nail someone on the left to balance the scales.
Despite his perceived inadequacies, Jimmy Carter was not considered a likely prospect, but Bill Clinton had conservatives calling for impeachment almost as soon as he took office. There was something about Clinton that drove his opponents crazy.
Part of it had to do with class consciousness. To eastern elites he was considered — to be blunt — trailer trash. It seemed outrageous that a man of his background should prove to be so intelligent, politically gifted and — I think this was the killer — sexually appealing. The latter was his Achilles’ heel, but I suspect that his outraged contemporaries were not a little envious of the way women were drawn to him.
One of his Oxford classmates was an Arkansas lawyer who was accused of sparking an anti-Clinton vendetta and was happy to spread prurient stories about him. It helped that some were true. Once Clinton ascended to the Oval Office, the noise increased.
There were several serious allegations made against the Clintons, including the so-called Whitewater scandal and the disputed suicide of aide Vincent Foster (not the only time Hillary would be accused of murder). Attorney General Janet Reno appointed Republican attorney Robert Fiske as special prosecutor to investigate both. Fiske found both charges specious.
After this, Judge David Sentelle of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, decided to replace Fiske with a more aggressive investigator. Enter former Washington, D.C., circuit judge Kenneth Starr, who had no better luck until someone tipped him off about Monica Lewinsky. Clinton was impeached but not convicted and that seemed to even the score.
But calls for impeachment revved up again when Barack Obama took office. Unfortunately, he was a studiously proper president, so nothing obtained. However, Donald Trump seemed a more likely prospect given his career of dodgy deals in real estate.
Sure enough, Trump stepped over the line and is now being tried for high crimes and misdemeanors. In his defense, I might point out that what he attempted to do in Ukraine was not out of line with his business dealings. Constitutional standards are simply higher.
Please don’t think that I take this lightly. The charges against the president are serious and well documented. Even a federal watchdog agency, the Government Accountability Office, announced this month that the White House violated the law by withholding congressionally approved U.S. military aid to Ukraine — a decision at the center of the impeachment probe.
But watching the trial is rather like seeing a slow-motion movie of a train wreck. It’s tense, but you know how it will end. The president will be acquitted. Mitch McConnell believes his re-election depends on such an outcome, and he seems to have his colleagues in lockstep behind him.
The evidence is compelling, but so is the desire to be re-elected. And Republican senators rightly fear that Trump’s core constituency will turn against them if they fail to follow what has now become the party line.
The news of former U.S. Rep. Tom Railsback’s death last week brings back the memory of his fate for a committee vote to impeach Richard Nixon. Tom was a solid member of Congress who had support across party lines. But he lost his subsequent primary election to a far-right challenger. Few people vote in primaries, but deeply-committed partisans always show up.
So, is the whole impeachment process an exercise in futility? It depends on what your standards are. In a world of fact, probity, and honest judgment, Trump would be out of office in a month. But this is an age in which television, social media, and hucksterism set the standards.
Cue the train wreck.
Don Wooten of Rock Island is a former state senator and veteran broadcaster. Contact him at donwooten@qconline.com.