Column: Crises highlight inequalities

If there is any blessing in the medical and financial crises brought about by COVID-19, it is the light they've shone on our tragic economic inequality. And the United States' bold reckoning with race has broadened the meaning of that inequality and heightened the urgency to confront it.

Low-income and Black, Latinx and Native Americans are more likely than wealthy whites to contract coronavirus, more likely to die from it and more likely to lose a job due to the recession. Meanwhile, U.S. billionaires — overwhelmingly white and male — have seen their fortunes swell by more than $700 billion during the first four months of the pandemic.

Much discussion, introspection and, for communities of faith, prayer, are needed to plumb the depths of the moral failing that led to this deadly inequality. But there are clear, practical, public actions we can take right now to alleviate suffering and build a community of equal opportunity.

First, the government should stop giving billionaires and other rich people even more money. That may sound obvious, given the needs of the sick and poor in a nationwide pandemic. But the biggest coronavirus relief package so far, March's CARES Act, gave three times as much ($135 billion) in one tax break to millionaires than it spent on safety net programs ($42 billion).