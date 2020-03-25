Column: COVID-19 in Q-C getting worse, but not real fast (yet)

I am aware of a number of poisonings in the U.S. and worldwide of people using drugs that might eventually be shown to be useful but have not yet been — take nothing not recommended by your health care provider. The internet and mass media, including from folks who should know better, are rife with stories about the next panacea that have little or no basis in evidence.

We are doing the right things, but they are things we have to maintain for weeks and months, I think, not days and weeks before we can measure impact. As our understanding of the evidence evolves and new approaches are suggested, these interventions will change in ways both subtle and glaring. Remember the 1918 flu. In St. Louis, where "draconian" measures were undertaken, the impact was moderated. In Philadelphia, where they were not, it was catastrophic. Things may get harder before they get easier.

Resist complacency about the observation that community spread in our area seems limited — it is not clear that what we have done has had time to work and is responsible for that fact. Do not be seduced — resist uninformed suggestions from any quarter that it’s time now to back away from the frankly painful things we are asking of you. An American hero said it well in 1776: "We must, indeed, all hang together or, most assuredly, we shall all hang separately."

Get your information from reliable public health experts, especially your state and local health departments and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/index.html.

Louis M. Katz, M.D., is medical director of the Scott County Health Department.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0