Column: Court should keep gun case in its sights

It's not often that the Supreme Court agrees to hear a Second Amendment case. It's been nearly 10 years since the last one, despite numerous petitions asking the justices to review state and local government attempts to regulate away the right to keep and bear arms.

Last January, however, the justices agreed to review New York City's draconian and restrictive regulations prohibiting residents from transporting licensed, locked and unloaded handguns anywhere but one of seven gun ranges within city limits. If you were fortunate enough to have a second home upstate, too bad. If you preferred a gun range across the bridge in New Jersey, tough luck.

Members of a local shooting club who challenged the regulations agreed to a lengthy briefing schedule after the Supreme Court granted review. This moved the case to the 2019-2020 term, giving the city time to revise its regulations in an effort to prevent the Supreme Court from ruling on its previous regime. The city reasoned that it gave the shooting club members everything they wanted so the case is now "moot."