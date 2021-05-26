Column: Continuing to cope with Covid

Our area cultural organizations have all been significantly impacted by the Covid pandemic. Between being closed or having hours drastically reduced, losing revenue from sponsored events, and still having to bear the cost of maintaining facilities, these organizations have had to adapt and improvise to stay healthy during this crisis.
Fortunately, some years ago a group of our area’s largest philanthropies, including the John Deere Foundation, Bechtel Trust, and Hubbell-Waterman Foundation, got together and decided to help support our key Quad City cultural institutions. These far-sighted philanthropists could see even before the pandemic struck that many of our key cultural attractions struggled to maintain costs of operation.
As a result, today, with a $25 million dollar endowment and efforts underway to raise an additional $12 million, the Quad City Cultural Trust, or "QCCT" for short, targets six of our key cultural institutions for annual support. These organizations include the Figge Art Museum, Quad City Botanical Center, Putnam Museum, River Music Experience, Quad City Arts, and the Quad City Symphony.
Over the last year, the QCCT has "upped its game" in response to the pandemic. It has awarded two grants instead of the usual one to preserve these important cultural venues to our area.
Serving on the Board of the Quad City Botanical Center, I’ve seen first-hand how the talented and creative staff of the Botanical Center have used QCCT funds and emergency grants from the government to get through the doldrums caused by Covid. Like other organizations, the Botanical Center has used this period to do needed repairs and upgrades. During the holiday season, the annual "Winter Nights – Winter Lights" event proceeded as usual – favored by the fact that this important fundraiser depends primarily on outdoor viewing of holiday lights. Collaborating this year with Quad City Arts, and River Music Experience, the three organizations worked together to make "Winter Lights" bigger and better than ever. At risk of making a bad pun, the event provided a "bright light" in an otherwise somewhat darkened season.
Like other cultural organizations, the Botanical Center also used the pandemic challenge to explore new ways to connect with the public. This has included remote learning in conjunction with schools and looking at technology upgrades to enhance connections to its community friends. The Center also took the opportunity to refinance its debt, benefiting from record low interest rates.
We who are privileged to live and work in the Quad Cities understand one of our greatest strengths is the quality of life we enjoy here. From wonderful parks and recreation areas, to miles of scenic riverfronts and a highly attractive cost of living, we know one of our greatest assets lies in the fine cultural organizations that call the Quad Cities home.
With all its challenges, the Covid pandemic has provided the opportunity not only to preserve but to enhance these fine assets through key support from the Quad City Cultural Trust and government, as well as innovations by our talented local staff.
As the pandemic finally slides into our rearview mirror, we can all look forward to enjoying and supporting these rich cultural assets once again as life gradually gets back to normal.
Mark Schwiebert, a lawyer, is a former mayor of Rock Island.