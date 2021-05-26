Column: Continuing to cope with Covid

Our area cultural organizations have all been significantly impacted by the Covid pandemic. Between being closed or having hours drastically reduced, losing revenue from sponsored events, and still having to bear the cost of maintaining facilities, these organizations have had to adapt and improvise to stay healthy during this crisis.

Fortunately, some years ago a group of our area’s largest philanthropies, including the John Deere Foundation, Bechtel Trust, and Hubbell-Waterman Foundation, got together and decided to help support our key Quad City cultural institutions. These far-sighted philanthropists could see even before the pandemic struck that many of our key cultural attractions struggled to maintain costs of operation.

As a result, today, with a $25 million dollar endowment and efforts underway to raise an additional $12 million, the Quad City Cultural Trust, or "QCCT" for short, targets six of our key cultural institutions for annual support. These organizations include the Figge Art Museum, Quad City Botanical Center, Putnam Museum, River Music Experience, Quad City Arts, and the Quad City Symphony.

Over the last year, the QCCT has "upped its game" in response to the pandemic. It has awarded two grants instead of the usual one to preserve these important cultural venues to our area.