Column: Closing their eyes

Texas Senate Bill 8 bans abortions after an ultrasound can detect a fetal "heartbeat."
"A fetal heartbeat" is defined as "a cardiac activity or the steady and repetitive rhythmic contraction of the fetal heart within the gestational sac." Such activity can be detected by ultrasound as early as six weeks into pregnancy.
Dr. Nisha Verma, a prominent obstetrician and gynecologist, who provides abortion services, argues that describing what ultrasound detects as a "heartbeat" is misleading. The term is misleading because embryos don’t possess a heart at that developmental stage. She argues that the activity measured on an ultrasound in early gestation is electrical impulses, not a true heartbeat.
"When I use the stethoscope to listen to a patient’s heart, that sound that I hear ... as the heartbeat is created by the opening and closing of the cardiac valves. And at six weeks of gestation, those valves don’t exist."
But is that the real issue here? "Electrical impulse" rather that the sound created by he opening and closing of the cardiac valves?
Or is the real issue whether the embryo/fetus is truly a human person? That is what Texas Gov. Greg Abbott believes: "Our creator endowed us with the right to life and yet millions of children lose their right to life every year because of abortion."
So who is doing the misleading? Who is obfuscating? The Texas Legislature? Or doctors like Dr. Verma?
For any person of good will, who believes in acting upon the true facts, and who isn't a "science denier," I would highly recommend a five-minute visit to WebMD, at: https://www.webmd.com/baby/ss/slideshow-fetal-development.
That video describes "Fetal Development" as follows:
Development at 4 Weeks. At this point the baby is developing the structures that will eventually form their face and neck. The heart and blood vessels continue to develop. And the lungs, stomach, and liver start to develop. A home pregnancy test would show positive.
Development at 8 Weeks. The baby is now a little over half an inch in size. Eyelids and ears are forming, and you can see the tip of the nose. The arms and legs are well formed. The fingers and toes grow longer and more distinct.
Development at 12 Weeks. The baby measures about 2 inches and starts to make its own movements. You may start to feel the top of your uterus above your pubic bone. Your doctor may hear the baby's heartbeat with special instruments. The sex organs of the baby should start to become clear.
Development at 16 Weeks. The baby now measures about 4.3 to 4.6 inches and weighs about 3.5 ounces. The baby's eyes can blink and the heart and blood vessels are fully formed. The baby's fingers and toes have fingerprints.
Development at 20 Weeks. The baby weighs about 10 ounces and is a little more than 6 inches long. The baby can suck a thumb, yawn, stretch, and make faces. Soon — if you haven't already — you'll feel your baby move, which is called "quickening."
An ultrasound is usually done for all pregnant women at 20 weeks. ... You can see the baby's heartbeat and movement of its body, arms, and legs on the ultrasound. You can usually find out whether it's a boy or a girl at 20 weeks.
Development at 24 Weeks. The baby weighs about 1.4 pounds now and responds to sounds by moving or increasing their pulse. You may notice jerking motions if they hiccup. With the inner ear fully developed, the baby may be able to sense being upside down in the womb.
Development at 28 Weeks. The baby weighs about 2 pounds, 6 ounces, and changes position often at this point in pregnancy. If you had to deliver prematurely now, there is a good chance the baby would survive.
Now, if you still doubt that the fetus is a human being with the same right to life that you enjoy, go to the WebMD site and look at the ultrasound images.
The Democrats — liberals and progressive alike — delight in calling anybody who disagrees with them on climate change, or the efficacy of wearing a Covid mask, "science deniers." And yet, when confronted with the heartbeat or electrical activity of a baby in its mother's womb, they cover their ears, and claim to hear nothing.
When confronted with ultrasound images of the child's undeniable development in the womb, they close their eyes and pretend to see nothing human. "It's merely a 'part of its mother' — just like her appendix or a wart on her finger." It is merely a "part of its mother" even though the embryo/fetus undeniably bears not only its mother's DNA, but its father's as well.
John Donald O'Shea, of Moline, is a retired Illinois circuit judge and a regular columnist.