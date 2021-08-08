Column: Climate change means an end to Paradise

When people used to ask me where I’m from, they would smile and shake their heads in disbelief when I said Paradise. “Paradise?” they would ask. “Where is that?”

Now, when I tell them I’m from Paradise, I’m met with a heaviness that serves as a solemn reminder that my beloved hometown was destroyed by the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history.

Wildfires are nothing new in California. But due to the effects of climate change, the fires are becoming more frequent and more severe with each passing year — exacerbated by the rising temperatures and unprecedented heat waves that have gripped our region.

I’ll never forget the morning of Nov. 8, 2018, when my boss called me just as I was about to walk out the door. “I heard on the radio that there is a fire in Butte County. It’s heading towards Paradise.” I wasn’t too concerned. There had been fires before, but they were never that serious.

I called my brother. I could hear the panic in his voice. He said he could see the fire coming over the ridge and hear exploding propane tanks in the distance.