In 1900, 18% of all American workers were under the age of 16. Children worked in textile mills, in mines and in many other jobs that adversely affected their health and prevented them from getting a good education. Fortunately, those abuses are a thing of the past in this country (though not necessarily in some countries in Africa and elsewhere).
I sometimes wonder, however, if the pendulum has swung too far in the other direction in this country. Now, I am not suggesting that children should go back to work in factories to earn more income for their families. Not at all.
Rather, I wonder whether the wrong message is sent when children are exempted from household tasks and when what passes for family life revolves around them — their dance and music lessons, their sporting events, and all sorts of other things that occupy their time. Lost in this blur of activities is the fact that they are family members who have certain responsibilities and obligations to their families.
Don’t get me wrong. There is nothing at all wrong with dance and music lessons, soccer games and Little League baseball games. The problem, though, is that in this never-ending flurry of activities, many kids don’t learn what it is to be family members with responsibilities.
I had the good fortune of growing up on a farm. On farms, there are always chores to do. And on most farms, kids are expected to help out with the chores.
I had not yet reached my 10th birthday when my older sister and I were assigned the task of going out in the pasture and bringing home the cows to be milked in the evening. (If the truth be known, we were not 100% reliable; when we came across wild strawberries and June berries ripe for picking, we sometimes got sidetracked. Upon occasion, the cows would head home of their own accord, and our parents would ring the big bronze dinner bell to let us know that we should come home.)
On Sundays, it was our job to wash and dry the dishes after dinner. (We sometimes squabbled as to who got to wash and who got to dry; our mother came up with the novel idea of taking turns.)
When I was 12, my father bought a second tractor (a Minneapolis Model Z) so that I could work full time in the field with him during the summer. I thought this was absolutely wonderful for the first week — but then discovered that this precluded my joining my friends at the local swimming hole during the week, though I could still do so on Sundays since my father never worked on Sundays.
There were, though, some parameters that my father established. He would not allow me to do things such as mow hay, which he viewed as too dangerous. And my education always came first. He was often not finished with the harvest when school started in the fall. However, he never expected me — indeed, he would not allow me — to skip school to continue helping him with the harvest.
I gained a lot from the experience of working with my parents while growing up on a farm, experiences that few kids have today.
At the same time, in all families, including urban families, there are chores that need to be done. Laundry to be folded when it comes out of the dryer. Dishes to be unloaded from the dishwasher. Dusting to be done. Garbage cans that need to be taken out to the curb. Leaves that need to be raked in the fall, and much more. These are chores that kids ought to share in doing, rather than leaving everything to their parents.
Two additional points need to be underscored. First, it is very important that when children share in household chores, parents thank them for doing so. Second, it is important that they do these household chores without expecting to be paid because sharing in household chores is part of being a family member. If they babysit for a neighbor, compensation is in order. But if they babysit a younger sibling, that is part of being a family member, which is an important lesson for them to learn.