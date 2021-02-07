Column: Chicken Little, alive and well in Washington, D.C.

Who said fairy tales never come true?
Remember the story of "Chicken Little?"
"Once upon a time there was a little chicken. Everybody called him — 'Chicken Little.' One day, while he was out walking, a bird ﬂew over and it dropped an acorn that bopped 'Chicken Little' on his head. 'Chicken Little' looked up, and didn’t see anything. And when he didn't, he panicked and began yelling, 'Help, help the sky is falling! The sky is falling! I have to tell the King!' And he went running down the road, looking for the King."
Chicken Little, it seems, is alive and well. It appears he has taken employment within the Biden administration and is now running the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Here is the department's version of "The sky is falling! The sky is falling!":
"Some ideologically-motivated extremists with objections to the exercise of governmental authority and presidential transition ... could continue to mobilize to incite or commit violence."
But wait, it's not only DHS that's gone bonkers. Our esteemed governor, J. B. Pritzker, a Democrat, is dispatching 500 Illinois National Guard personnel to augment the 7,000 National Guard troops from sister states who are already in Washington, D.C., to insure that the bogeyman (a/k/a former President Trump) and his minions (who haven't been seen or heard from since President Biden's inauguration) don't rise out of the Washington Tidal Basin on a foggy night, and drag Biden from the White House basement and tow the Capitol building oﬀ to Texas with their pickups.
Now if only the Guard can set up a few hundred machine guns in concrete pill boxes on the Capitol grounds, behind the concrete wall, "unscalable fence," and the guardhouses that have already been erected, our fearless congressional representatives should be safe from the hordes of "insurrectionists" wearing MAGA hats, their constituents, and time-wasting future elections.
For four years, Democrats in Washington were on a non-stop rant against Trump's "despicable" southern border wall, and Biden has led the charge. That wall, designed to keep illegal immigrants, drug dealers and narco-terrorists out of the country, was an unnecessary "abomination." Ordinary Americans have been told they had to take their chances with drug dealers and murders who crossed our border illegally.
The pleas of parents of murdered children were ignored in the halls of Congress. But now the rule is diﬀerent for Congress. Our esteemed congressional representatives must be protected with concrete walls, unscalable fences, and 7,500 armed soldiers. But how can the same political hacks who supported the "defunding of police" last summer as stores were being burned and looted, as people were being shot, and as neighborhoods were being declared "autonomous zones" by mobs of leftists, now demand extraordinary police protection by armed National Guard troops? And why, at the same time as the left demands a rewriting of the Second Amendment to take weapons from ordinary law-abiding Americans, are our elected representatives hunkered down en masse behind National Guard troops with "assault riﬂes?"
Don't chose to misunderstand me. I don't in the least approve of a mob bursting into the halls of Congress and stealing or destroying the property of the American people — or causing death or bodily harm. They should be prosecuted. But what about the rioters — euphemistically described by the press as "mostly peaceful protesters" — who sacked Target stores, burned neighborhoods, and assaulted and shot people? Don't they deserve equal justice?
The press labels the miscreants who desecrated the Capitol as "insurrectionists." So why aren't the miscreants who established "autonomous zones" in American cities and set up their own "governments" labeled insurrections? Why aren't the rioters who destroyed priceless American statues, and who burned and looted businesses, labeled "rioters."
If "the book" is to be thrown at the reprobates who trashed the Capitol, why is it not thrown at the reprobates who destroyed cities, businesses and homes? If the police and FBI are going to come down with both heels on rioters at the Capitol, why aren't they coming down with both feet on rioters in the hinterlands? Unless there is equal justice for all, Biden is going to have a devil of a time reuniting the country. You can't punish one group for insurrection and/or riot and not the next.
Our First Amendment states, "Congress shall make no law respecting ... the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances." The word "people" includes Republicans, Democrats and even Communists and Fascists. But the Constitution nowhere guarantees anybody the right to engage in insurrection or riot, to harm or kill their neighbor, or to destroy public or private property.
John Donald O'Shea, of Moline, is a retired circuit judge and a regular columnist.