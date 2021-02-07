Column: Chicken Little, alive and well in Washington, D.C.

Don't chose to misunderstand me. I don't in the least approve of a mob bursting into the halls of Congress and stealing or destroying the property of the American people — or causing death or bodily harm. They should be prosecuted. But what about the rioters — euphemistically described by the press as "mostly peaceful protesters" — who sacked Target stores, burned neighborhoods, and assaulted and shot people? Don't they deserve equal justice?

The press labels the miscreants who desecrated the Capitol as "insurrectionists." So why aren't the miscreants who established "autonomous zones" in American cities and set up their own "governments" labeled insurrections? Why aren't the rioters who destroyed priceless American statues, and who burned and looted businesses, labeled "rioters."

If "the book" is to be thrown at the reprobates who trashed the Capitol, why is it not thrown at the reprobates who destroyed cities, businesses and homes? If the police and FBI are going to come down with both heels on rioters at the Capitol, why aren't they coming down with both feet on rioters in the hinterlands? Unless there is equal justice for all, Biden is going to have a devil of a time reuniting the country. You can't punish one group for insurrection and/or riot and not the next.

Our First Amendment states, "Congress shall make no law respecting ... the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances." The word "people" includes Republicans, Democrats and even Communists and Fascists. But the Constitution nowhere guarantees anybody the right to engage in insurrection or riot, to harm or kill their neighbor, or to destroy public or private property.

John Donald O'Shea, of Moline, is a retired circuit judge and a regular columnist.

