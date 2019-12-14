Column: Changing for their future

Take, for example, our land in Montana. This is land that my paternal grandfather once owned, land which I inherited when my parents passed away, making me the third generation of our family to own it.

We have placed our Montana land in a family trust which will pass down in a direct line of descent from generation to generation. This means that in time (though hopefully not anytime soon), Owen and any siblings he might have will be the fifth generation of our family to own this land.

If Owen is blessed with a long life, as many members of our family have been, he will live long enough to experience the 22nd Century (which is mind-boggling.) That means that the lives of the five generations of our family to own this land will have spanned more than two centuries.

When one has a grandchild, one can’t live only for the present. We need to think about the future as well, not just the short-term future but also the long-term future. We need to think about the types of lives that Owen and other members of his generation will have, and make whatever adjustments necessary in our lifestyles so they can enjoy the quality of life that it is now our privilege to enjoy.