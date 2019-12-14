Column: Changing for their future

With Christmas season upon us, complete with a rich variety of holiday music, December is always a special month. This year, Christmas at Augustana, featuring a stage full of student musicians, got the season off to a wonderful start, with performances both Saturday, December 7, and Sunday, December 8, in Centennial Hall.
For us, though, this is an extra special December, for it marks the birth of our first grandchild – Owen Lee Aguilar. He is, of course, very handsome. (I can say that without any loss of modesty because he doesn’t have any of my DNA; we adopted our daughter when she was just a few days old.) I am beside myself with joy, as is my wife. And Owen’s parents are, as they should be, very proud parents.
Because my daughter and her husband live in California, I have not yet met Owen in person, though I must confess, I have literally spent hours looking at photos of him that they have e-mailed me.
While everything has to happen in due time, over a period of several years I have been saving up some money to start a college fund for him – a process that began long before we knew when the first grandchild would arrive or what his name would be. Though Owen won’t realize the significance of it, there will be a check made out in his name waiting for him under the Christmas tree.
Having a grandchild causes one to think about the future in a different sort of way, for the future now has a name on it.
Take, for example, our land in Montana. This is land that my paternal grandfather once owned, land which I inherited when my parents passed away, making me the third generation of our family to own it.
You have free articles remaining.
We have placed our Montana land in a family trust which will pass down in a direct line of descent from generation to generation. This means that in time (though hopefully not anytime soon), Owen and any siblings he might have will be the fifth generation of our family to own this land.
If Owen is blessed with a long life, as many members of our family have been, he will live long enough to experience the 22nd Century (which is mind-boggling.) That means that the lives of the five generations of our family to own this land will have spanned more than two centuries.
When one has a grandchild, one can’t live only for the present. We need to think about the future as well, not just the short-term future but also the long-term future. We need to think about the types of lives that Owen and other members of his generation will have, and make whatever adjustments necessary in our lifestyles so they can enjoy the quality of life that it is now our privilege to enjoy.
This is one of the reasons that I have been increasingly concerned about climate change, which is happening far more rapidly than even the most pessimistic projections suggested would be the case. The simple fact is that if Owen and members of his generation are not to be short-changed by our generation, we need to make some significant changes in the way we live our lives.
One of the lifestyle changes I am going to make is scaling back on international travel. While I have enjoyed spending time in Rome and Shanghai and Sydney, that is a thing of the past. I do not fault others if they wish to enjoy the international travel that it has been my good fortune to experience. However, for me, that chapter in my life has ended.
Next summer, instead of flying or driving to Montana, I plan to take AMTRAK, since train travel leaves a much smaller carbon footprint than flying or driving. We also plan to take AMTRAK to California to visit Owen and his parents next summer, stopping at a national park or two along the way.
More on these matters later. For now, however, I just want to rejoice in the birth of our grandson and in the joy of the holiday season.
DANIEL E. LEE is the Marian Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana; danlee@augustana.edu.