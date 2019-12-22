Column: Celebrating Kwanzaa in a troubled time

This is an important anniversary year for black people in the United States. It's been 400 years since the first enslaved African landed in Jamestown, Virginia, in 1619.

That's something to keep in mind during what will be the 53rd celebration of Kwanzaa, Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. The holiday overlaps with Hanukkah (Dec. 22 to 30) and comes on the heels of the more popular December holiday of Christmas.

I celebrate Kwanzaa (from Swahili, meaning "first fruits"), a holiday that honors family, community and culture. My family and I have done so for decades. But I will do so this year knowing that the bigotry that allowed for the enslavement of blacks remains a vital force in America.

In 2019, we still have a climate of religious and cultural intolerance. I can sympathize with many others here who feel like outsiders.

Black people in the United States are still subject to discrimination, police abuse and disproportionate treatment in the criminal justice system. Churches and synagogues are being attacked and worshippers killed. On Dec. 10, a kosher deli in New Jersey was attacked in what is believed to be a hate crime.