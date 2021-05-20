Column: CDC's mask mess

You can’t blame the messenger for not being clear if the message is a mishmash. And last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offered such a messed-up message about unmasking that its director still has not been able to clean it up. As a result, many of us are more confused than ever about masks, and we have a right to be angry about that.

“Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing,” Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, said at a White House briefing Thursday. “If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic. We have all longed for this moment, when we can get back to some sense of normalcy.”

Really? No masks? No physical distancing? As I wrote two days before the directive was announced, we in the media were at a point in covering the pandemic where clarity and exactitude were needed as much or more than ever because of the confusion that was already out there about masks, vaccines and how best to stay safe.

But what did we get from the CDC?

“Whiplash,” according to Jerome Adams, a former surgeon general.