Column: Caucus delay penalizes candidates

In addition to being a former resident of Iowa who earned all three of my degrees from the University of Iowa, I have long been an advocate of caucuses during elections. I have argued that caucuses offer the possibility of transparent deliberation and persuasion — concepts at the heart of democracy. They also provide a human touch to voting. Or at least that’s what I use to contend. Rather than rehashing the arguments for and against caucuses, allow me to express my thoughts as a political communication scholar about what transpired Monday evening and why that is significant.

Sadly, the enormous and unacceptable failure of the Iowa Democratic Party to report the results of the caucuses, regardless of the cause and who is at fault, had unintended political consequences that hurt those who were not responsible: the Democratic candidates. These are consequences that cannot be reversed and may reverberate for some time and penalize several of the candidates.

First, in addition to being a bad example by the Iowa Democratic Party of how to rhetorically handle a crisis, the technological reporting failure played directly into President Donald Trump's hands, giving him more grist for his rhetorical mill. For example, it provided him additional evidence to assert once again that the Democrats are disorganized, don't know what they are doing, and hence are incapable of governing the nation.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}