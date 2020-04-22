Column: Caring for the Earth, then an now

It took some doing, but the students eventually convinced city leaders in Moline to crack down on the dumping and declare Sylvan Island a park. The Sylvan Island Dreamers, a group made up largely of the grown-up neighborhood kids who had once played on the island, took the lead in a variety of improvement projects. River Action and Friends of Off Road Cycling are also heroes in this story.

But as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, it's appropriate to remember those students who refused to take 'no' for an answer back in 1970. When I see them at alumni events and other venues, many of them are keen to share a common anecdote from the Augustana Campus Church.

That experimental congregation was a student-led model for campus ministry, and it spoke exceedingly well to the Zeitgeist of the late 1960s and early 70s. They'd called their own pastor, the Rev. Richard "Swanie" Swanson, who introduced them to books like Frances Moore Lappé's "Diet for a Small Planet", and sounds like the original recording of Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Jesus Christ Superstar" - first heard in the Quad Cities on borrowed stereo equipment set up in Ascension Chapel one night in 1970. (Full disclosure, the Swanie in question was my father, and I wore the grooves off those LPs.)