Column: Caring for the Earth, then an now
Kai Swanson

As I'm reminded on an ever more frequent basis, it's not always easy to recall something that happened decades ago. That's why I find it extraordinary when I meet Augustana alumni who vividly recall a line from a sermon they heard 50 years ago in their college's chapel.

Around the time of the first Earth Day, a group of Augustana students discovered an environmental tragedy being played out in their own backyard. Some were part of a class being taught by geography professor Norm Moline, others were engaged in social justice through the Augustana Campus Church, but all of them were energized by what was then called the Ecology Movement, and the idea that the finitude of Earth and its resources was on a collision course with the seemingly boundless human appetite for consumption.

Bringing the students together was the discovery of an unregistered and therefore unregulated industrial dump on an overlooked lump of land hovering between the Rock Island Arsenal and Moline. The lyrically-named Sylvan Island was the creation of 19th century industrialism, when dynamite blasted an artificial channel to create headway for a dam that provided electricity for the factories on Moline's riverfront.

Once home to the Republic Steel Works, most of the island had for decades been abandoned to neighborhood kids and local anglers. But at least one local company had found its own use for the eastern end of the island, which had become a convenient dump site for hazardous materials.

It took some doing, but the students eventually convinced city leaders in Moline to crack down on the dumping and declare Sylvan Island a park. The Sylvan Island Dreamers, a group made up largely of the grown-up neighborhood kids who had once played on the island, took the lead in a variety of improvement projects. River Action and Friends of Off Road Cycling are also heroes in this story.

But as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, it's appropriate to remember those students who refused to take 'no' for an answer back in 1970. When I see them at alumni events and other venues, many of them are keen to share a common anecdote from the Augustana Campus Church.

That experimental congregation was a student-led model for campus ministry, and it spoke exceedingly well to the Zeitgeist of the late 1960s and early 70s. They'd called their own pastor, the Rev. Richard "Swanie" Swanson, who introduced them to books like Frances Moore Lappé's "Diet for a Small Planet", and sounds like the original recording of Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Jesus Christ Superstar" - first heard in the Quad Cities on borrowed stereo equipment set up in Ascension Chapel one night in 1970. (Full disclosure, the Swanie in question was my father, and I wore the grooves off those LPs.)

The alumni from those days, now in or approaching their 70s, recall a line from a sermon their pastor gave that became a rallying cry. "Sylvan Island died for your sins," Swanson told them, and it seemed to crystallize the swirling energies of 1970 into something tangible and actionable.

Sylvan Island today is an Eden compared to what I recall from my childhood, and it's a reminder of what can happen when the creative energies of youth are able to mobilize and focus the resources of a community around a worthy goal.

The students of the first Earth Day should be proud, as should the students of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

This year, following a very effective Day of Climate Action last fall, students helped create Augustana's Climate Change Task Force. As a co-chair of the group, I got to watch today's students tackle difficult questions and find tangible, actionable results. Decades from now, I hope they recall these heady times and see the good they will have done.

Congratulations, Earth Day. You're looking great at 50.

Kai Swanson is special assistant to the president at Augustana College and president of the Rock Island County Forest Preserve Commission.

