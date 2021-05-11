Column: Bustos: Our work isn't done

My North Star has always led me toward community service and building a stronger future. As a journalist, I exposed corruption to make our area a better place to live. Serving as an executive in a health system, I fought for better care for those in need. And when first elected to public office on the city council, I worked to make my town a better place to live, work and play.

As I’ve rounded each new decade of my life, I've reflected on where the next 10 years might take me. Ten years ago, it was a run for Congress. But the next 10 years will be a new chapter. Recently, I announced I will not seek another term at the end of this one in January 2023. I am healthy, relatively young, full of energy and passion and am ready to make a difference in a new way.

Working together, we have made real progress for our region. I first ran on the promise that I would work to expand access to healthcare. I championed a special enrollment period under the Affordable Care Act to help our families during the global pandemic. For our rural communities, I created the first-ever Rural Health Liaison position with the USDA. And when so many of our families were hurt by the opioid crisis, I introduced and passed legislation to help our district combat opioid and heroin use.