Column: Bustos is the right veep pick

"I’m a great admirer of Cheri. I’m not saying national office isn’t someday in her future. But it is more likely to be someone like (U.S. Sen.) Kamala Harris," he said.

Bustos, a Springfield native, interned for Lawrence in 1985, when he was a statehouse bureau chief for a chain of Illinois newspapers.

"I think she would be an excellent pick, but right now her focus is leading the DCCC and winning re-election in her district. She is taking neither for granted," said Robin Johnson, a lecturer at Monmouth College who worked with Bustos on a study on how Democratic candidates for legislative office can prevail in rural areas.

I worked with Cheri Bustos in the newspaper business back in the ‘80s and ‘90s. We were reporters together at the Quad-City Times. And for about six months of my decade at the Times she was my boss.

She is one of the best, if not the best, leader I’ve encountered in my 33 years in journalism. She was the sort of boss who could stretch you out of your comfort zone every day.

During the decade we worked together we were probably the two most politically engaged people in the newsroom. She’s a Democrat and I was a Republican.

Even though we come from different political perspectives, I still would happily vote for Cheri. Why? Because after 30 years of covering politics, I know how rare and valuable a commodity personal integrity is.

Scott Reeder is a veteran statehouse journalist and a freelance reporter. ScottReeder1965@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0