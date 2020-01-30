Column: Business must play a role in workforce pipeline

Workforce Development is a hot topic currently to both businesses and education. Employers are experiencing difficulties finding candidates. Even though they are willing to train new workers through apprenticeships and on-the-job training, the challenge continues. We really can’t afford for our future workforce to wander for years after their schooling; they need to have a definite path to start their post high school life — even if it changes.
Different factors have contributed to this shortage, such as low unemployment locally and nationally, causing employers to steal workers to keep their heads afloat. U.S. birth rates declined last year for women in their teens, 20s and 30s, leading to the fewest babies in 30 years. Adding to that, baby boomers are retiring, leaving a gap between the experienced employee and the newcomer.
Education has heard businesses’ pain. The State of Illinois has PACE (Post-Secondary and Career Expectations) and College and Career Readiness Indicator, which suggest progressive career exploration starting in middle school. And 60 x 25 initiative encourages 60% of the population to have some type of post-secondary education.
The State of Iowa has Individual Career and Academic Planning or iCAP. Each school district determines when students must achieve different phases of career development. And Future Ready Iowa proposes to help increase post-secondary credential attainment from 58% to 70%.
In order to be successful in increasing the workforce pipeline, businesses need to take an active role. There will be a need for increased job shadows, tours, classroom speakers, internships and other work-based learning activities. To the businesses who offer it now: Thank you.
We have businesses that can be role models for our region. John Deere and MA Ford both have apprenticeship programs, but they don’t have to be limited to manufacturing. Did you know that there is a beekeeping apprenticeship in our region? Internships can be either at the high school level or at the college level. A good example is Iowa 80 Group, which has built its program from one up to nine interns; and many other local businesses have found clever, reliable employees this way.
We need more businesses to be involved to address these work-based learning needs. If every employer in our local workforce area provided one service each year, we would serve our entire community. The time commitment for businesses can vary. Depending on your resources, you can give an hour a year or 20 hours.
Please join the Talent Link, a collaboration between The Moline Foundation’s Workforce Development Program and Eastern Iowa Community College’s Intermediary Program, helping fill your workforce pipeline. Get involved by helping students understand your job and your company. We can hook you up with free resources to make work-based learning happen or sign up by going to www.TheTalentLink.org.
Susan Zelnio is the workforce development program manager at The Moline Foundation.