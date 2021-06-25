Column: Bishops vs. Biden a non-starter

The national media has had most of a week now to analyze a much-anticipated political spasm by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, and while the headlines have magnetized a wide audience, the narrative itself remains incomprehensible.

Presented as an effort to deny Holy Communion to President Joe Biden for his pro-choice stand on abortion, the vote last week by the bishops was 168-55 in favor, but in favor of what?

The bishops had apparently voted to "move forward" with a "draft" of "a formal statement on the meaning of the Eucharist in the life of the Church," which "could" include "guidelines," that "might call into question" the eligibility of politicians to receive Communion.

So ... what?

Catholics who immediately looked to Rome for an interpretation found only the bemused countenance of Pope Francis wagging his head in the international gesture that means literally, "how dumb can these guys be?"

It was in May the Vatican warned against any such initiative on the basis that it risks further fracturing a divided church, but Francis is leaving it to the faithful to flesh out arguments that the very notion of targeting politicians with the sacraments is as preposterous as it is religiously flawed.