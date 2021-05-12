Column: Bill seeks to stop families from being looted

"I love video games — I’ve been playing them all of my life," Beltran said. "But these loot boxes are predatory and they are in games oriented toward children. Parents look at the game and see bunnies hopping around and they think it is harmless. And the games are free or cost very little. But what parents may not realize is that loot boxes are in these games and they can be detrimental."

Beltran contends that the gaming feature is not only harmful to family pocketbooks but also to developing minds.

"It teaches children to gamble. They use real money for a chance for a virtual reward. It can be an addictive behavior. I don’t care whether adults choose to gamble. How they spend their money is their business. But children need to be protected," he said.

Tara Ryan, vice president for state government affairs at the Entertainment Software Association, did not return phone calls seeking the video gaming industry’s perspective.

"These companies are making millions of dollars through these mistakes made by kids and other family members," Hernandez said. "A lot of parents believe that after a video game is purchased, that a kid can only play that video game and there's nothing else that they can purchase from it. But of course, technology has evolved and companies got creative in trying to make more money."