Column: Biden's sorry Army budget

When he was Army chief of staff, Gen. Mark Milley frequently stated the Army was too small and the regular Army needed to grow to a size of at least 500,000. Many experts, including the bipartisan National Defense Strategy Commission (which included the current deputy secretary of defense and Pentagon comptroller) agreed, saying, “Simply put, the United States needs a larger force than it has today if it is to meet the objectives of the strategy.” But Biden’s budget puts all efforts to grow the military on hold. In fact, it proposes cutting the overall force by almost 5,000.

All these cuts stand in sharp contrast to the average increase of 16 percent that the Biden administration proposes for every federal department other than Defense and Homeland Security — the two departments responsible for America’s national security. How odd that those two should be targeted for what are effectively net decreases in spending.

America’s adversaries are rapidly increasing and modernizing their military capabilities. They are also doing their utmost to intimidate their neighbors: think Vladimir Putin in Ukraine and Xi Jinping in the South China Sea. Meanwhile, the Biden administration proposes dangerous cuts to military readiness.

This is no way to keep us safe. Fortunately, Congress will get the final word on this budget. Let’s hope they think it through better than the White House has.

Thomas Spoehr is a retired U.S. Army lieutenant general and director of The Heritage Foundation’s Center for National Defense. This was distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

