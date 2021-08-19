Column: Biden's contradictions undermine his message

Once upon a time, journalist were taught to give the "who, what, when and where" when writing their news stories. But it is increasingly difficult for even the most conscientious journalist to get those questions answered when they seek answers from high government officials and bureaucrats. President Donald Trump said one thing; Dr. Anthony Fauci contradicted him. Then Fauci went on a flip-flopping binge. President Joe Biden says one thing today, and the opposite tomorrow; and even worse, says one thing, and does the exact opposite. After all the "little sidesteps," how can any American have trust in what any government official tells them?
On Aug. 4, the Dispatch-Argus published an article from Capitol News Illinois by Jerry Nowicki. When I finished reading it, I found myself asking the question, "Is this really useful information?"
I have never attended journalism school, but had I written the piece, I would have tried to answer the following questions.
A. New Covid hospitalizations in the last 7 days:
1. How many vaccinated people in Illinois were hospitalized with the original Covid variant?
2. How many vaccinated people in Illinois were hospitalized with the Delta variant?
3. How many unvaccinated people in Illinois were hospitalized with the original Covid variant?
4. How many unvaccinated people in Illinois were hospitalized with the Delta variant?
B. New Covid cases in intensive care in the last 7 days:
1. How many vaccinated people in Illinois were placed in intensive care with the original Covid variant?
2. How many vaccinated people in Illinois were placed in intensive care with the Delta variant?
3. How many unvaccinated people in Illinois placed in intensive care with the original Covid variant?
4. How many unvaccinated people in Illinois were placed in intensive care with the Delta variant?
C. New Deaths from Covid in the last 7 days:
1. How many vaccinated people in Illinois died from the original Covid variant?
2. How many vaccinated people in Illinois died from the Delta variant?
3. How many unvaccinated people in Illinois died from the original Covid variant?
4. How many unvaccinated people in Illinois died from the Delta variant?
I suggest that if the above twelve questions were honestly answered, the readers of the Dispatch-Argus would have the information they need to make rational decisions for themselves. They would not have to rely upon the changing and contradictory statements made from day to day by their elected officials and the bureaucrat "experts."
It seems incredible to me that the government would not keep such statistics.
And if the government doesn't keep such statistics, why not? If not, how can any government make intelligent decisions without the answers to these 12 questions?
If a democracy is going to work, the citizens have to be given full and honest information. Voters can't intelligently vote if they are fed gobbledygook by their elected officials and the bureaucrats.
Do I blame Jerry Nowicki for writing an article that raises more questions than it answers? No. I blame government officials, the CDC and the Illinois Department of Public Health for failing to provide straight answers to really important questions that every American needs answered.
I understand viruses can mutate, and what was good advice yesterday may not be good advice as the virus mutates. But it is the height of irresponsibility for Biden to restrict travel to the U.S. from the U.K., Ireland and 26 countries in Europe, as well as South Africa, to slow transmission of COVID-19, while throwing our Southern border open to Covid-infected migrants, and releasing 1,500 Covid-infected migrants into McAllen, Texas, to infect anybody they come in contact with.
In the words of the Wall Street Journal, "If the president wants the public to defer to public-health officials when it comes to masking and social distancing, he can't expect people to ignore these same officials when they tell us that large numbers of recent migrants may be contributing to the crisis."