Column: Biden shouldn't take the bait

It made sense for Trump, a political novice, to compile a list because conservatives in the Republican Party feared he wasn't committed to nominating conservative justices, and Americans of all persuasions had reason to fear that he might appoint unqualified cronies.

(Democrats complained that Trump had "outsourced" Supreme Court appointments to the Federalist Society and the Heritage Foundation. But, as I've written previously, it was better that Trump committed to drawing from a list of qualified judges rather than appointing some golf buddy with a law degree.)

In unveiling his latest list, Trump suggested that a victory by Biden might lead to an infection of the Supreme Court by the "radical left movement." He also said that whoever is elected in November might get to name as many as four new justices.

That's unlikely, unless Justice Clarence Thomas decided to retire at a relatively young age. (He is 72.) A President Biden likely would have the opportunity to replace Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Stephen G. Breyer, Democratic appointees who are in their 80s. But that wouldn't alter the court's ideological balance; it would be more of a holding action.